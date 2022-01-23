Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.56% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 25.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.33. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

