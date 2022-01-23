Critical Contrast: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) versus Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bandwidth and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 2 7 0 2.78 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bandwidth presently has a consensus target price of $139.03, indicating a potential upside of 132.80%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Volatility and Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -8.19% 3.11% 1.31% Where Food Comes From 12.75% 21.11% 13.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and Where Food Comes From’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $343.11 million 4.37 -$43.98 million ($1.58) -37.80 Where Food Comes From $20.08 million 4.29 $1.38 million $0.45 31.33

Where Food Comes From has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bandwidth. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Bandwidth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

