CropperFinance Price Tops $0.0815 (CRP)

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One CropperFinance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar. CropperFinance has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $3.01 million worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00050093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance (CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

