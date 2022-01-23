Crown (CRW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,136.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Crown has a market cap of $907,305.56 and approximately $1,136.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,243.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.36 or 0.00818202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00252153 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024741 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004263 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,925,681 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.