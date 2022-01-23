Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Crown by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Crown by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $112.65 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

