Crowny (CRWNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $157,821.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Crowny has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $157,821.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.94 or 0.06850451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,100.70 or 0.99817961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003394 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars.

