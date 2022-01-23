Crust (CRU) Market Cap Hits $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008352 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052060 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00376936 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.