Crust Network (CRU) Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a total market cap of $21.74 million and $1.11 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00020136 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crust Network

Crust Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

