Crust Price Tops $42.40 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008696 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00053314 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00386624 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

