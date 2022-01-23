Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $139,586.44 and $903.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

