CRYPTO20 Achieves Market Capitalization of $124.51 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00008654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $124.51 million and $11,089.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,992,107 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

