CUE Protocol (CUE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $61.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $9.87 or 0.00028197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75,200.76 and $61.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.66 or 0.06839237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,814.15 or 0.99430330 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.