Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $21,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $7,936,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR opened at $131.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $91.23 and a 12-month high of $143.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

