Curate 1-Day Volume Tops $1.10 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00005694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $17.09 million and $1.10 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,342,549 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

