Curve DAO Token (CRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00008085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $336.24 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00044664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,676,017,159 coins and its circulating supply is 453,378,622 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.