CUTcoin Trading 23.9% Lower This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0955 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and $297.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00180258 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00031875 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00032129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00372120 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00064290 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 158,138,106 coins and its circulating supply is 154,138,106 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

