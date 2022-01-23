cVault.finance (CORE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $160,763.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $78.46 million and $160,763.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7,845.91 or 0.21896060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00045384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006349 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

