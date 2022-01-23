CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR opened at $136.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.