CyberMiles Hits Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $275,132.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,829.48 or 0.99991479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00092310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.20 or 0.00307551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00032407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001542 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

