CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0041 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $311,277.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,453.77 or 1.00182119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00094068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00308122 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00030814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001536 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

