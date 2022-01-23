D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $3.03. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $14.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $17.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $20.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHI opened at $87.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.