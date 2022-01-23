D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,079 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $87.87 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average is $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

