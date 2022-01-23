Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.10.

Several brokerages have commented on DADA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.17. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

