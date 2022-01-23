DAO Maker Reaches Market Capitalization of $189.45 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $189.45 million and approximately $17.74 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $3.00 or 0.00008341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.23 or 0.06932586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00058770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,657.24 or 0.99107464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003404 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.