DAOstack 24-Hour Volume Tops $132,150.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $132,150.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,323.73 or 0.99844060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00092628 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022319 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00030950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.