Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.29. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

NYSE DRI opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.03. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.