Dash (DASH) Price Down 29.5% Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Dash has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $215.15 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $97.24 or 0.00270272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006691 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002342 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,541,782 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.