Datamine (DAM) Reaches Market Cap of $236,983.70

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $236,983.70 and $5,665.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00295288 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006349 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000982 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.02 or 0.01198497 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,350 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.