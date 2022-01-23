Datarius Credit Trading Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $18,870.29 and approximately $43.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

