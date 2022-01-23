DAV Coin Hits One Day Volume of $1.56 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $925,645.82 and $1.56 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,255.52 or 1.00033792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00091666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00305064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00031860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001561 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.