DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.91. DaVita posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $109.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.89. DaVita has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.