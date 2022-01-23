DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.91. DaVita reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510,106 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,555,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA opened at $109.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. DaVita has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

