DDKoin Price Down 14.8% This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, DDKoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $285,255.45 and approximately $9,789.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00187939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008367 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006241 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004522 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001005 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002331 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

