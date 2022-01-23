DEAPcoin Reaches Market Cap of $165.72 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $165.72 million and $10.54 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 68% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006123 BTC.

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,238,363 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

