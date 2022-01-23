DecentBet (DBET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82,988.81

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $82,988.81 and approximately $192.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00043823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006133 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

