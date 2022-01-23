DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Down 18.2% This Week

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $417,090.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

