DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $875.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016245 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008476 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,625,028 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

