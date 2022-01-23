DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $572,392.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,292,269 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

