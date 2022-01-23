Dentacoin (DCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Dentacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dentacoin has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $309,532.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dentacoin has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,899,848,965,678 coins and its circulating supply is 568,105,296,887 coins. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com . Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin is the first Blockchain concept designed for the Global Dental Industry. The Dentacoin ERC20 token is configured to be used globally by all individuals. “

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.