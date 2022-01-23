DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $28,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,349,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,901,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after buying an additional 1,253,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after buying an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

