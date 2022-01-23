DePay Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, DePay has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $33,795.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.01 or 0.06858197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00058039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,868.71 or 1.00056633 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003411 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

