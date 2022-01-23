Deri Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $234,781.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $14.27 million and approximately $234,781.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.41 or 0.06943924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,395.34 or 1.00017034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 459,932,436 coins and its circulating supply is 109,536,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

