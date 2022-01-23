Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 17,830 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Getty Realty worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 304.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 875.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 152,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 50.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 334,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 112,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 93.71%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.