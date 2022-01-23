Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 35,782 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.