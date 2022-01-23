Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 7,510 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,577,000 after purchasing an additional 173,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 769,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 852,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

REYN stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

