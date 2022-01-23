Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,490 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of EchoStar worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 107,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $504.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SATS. Raymond James upped their price objective on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.