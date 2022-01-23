Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,236 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of United States Cellular worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after acquiring an additional 640,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 69.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 37.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 426.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.