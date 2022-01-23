Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $83.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.41. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

