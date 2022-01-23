Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,423,000 after purchasing an additional 173,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

