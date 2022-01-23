Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,466 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

